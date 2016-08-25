This ruined home gets a modern renovation

The temptation to implement a complete overhaul and revamp of an old home is something that many architects cannot resist. But a trained eye will always know the value of keeping old touches alive even as a home is given an urban spin. And that is exactly what the architects from Briand Renault Architects in Rennes did for this country style home. It was lying in ruins with crumbling walls and moss-ridden roofs originally. Wild brambles grew around the place and the doors and windows seemed ready to fall off at a moment’s notice. But with intelligent restructuring and renovation, Cottage Cidrerie now stands pretty amidst lush greenery and has retained its old world appeal. Contemporary touches have been rendered to it both on the outside and inside, but its cosy countryside vibe has not been tampered with.
The stone and wooden house was a very old one that seemed to be stuck in the wilderness growing around it. This home desperately needed some taming and beautifying as the crumbling walls and shoddy roofs demanded a whole new look.
This home looked derelict and lay in a ruinous state with the walls and roof giving way around it. The dirt path was littered with rubble and debris while the lawns lay in a state of neglect.
Much like the countryside surrounding it, this home had every potential to shine with a rustic yet neat charm of its own. That is precisely what the architects did when they opted for restoration over renovation so that the rustic quality was kept alive, even as the home’s crumbling quarters were given a high design lift in terms of superior reconstruction. The grounds have also undergone a verdant transformation with a well-tamed look.
The backyard of the home boasts of touches that have been restored and retained from the original grounds of the property. The skylight on the simple slanting roof as well as the stone planter with the vibrantly painted modern dining arrangement nearby brings in a South of France countryside look with a whimsical feel. A slim and long concrete planter lines the entrance for an artistic look.
The loft-like modern quarters of the attic now ensure that you have plenty of opportunities for sunbathing as the wooden triangle is flanked by a skylight on the right. The skylight features glass panels with frames of solid black metal, and looks very smart. The concrete walls and wooden railing as well as the cane furniture ensure that the farmhouse style of decor thrives inside despite the urban vibe.
While the design scheme in the living area is decidedly modern, the designers have also kept the vintage style alive with the help of the old school chairs and couches as well as the bare concrete wall in front. The vintage white chair in one corner is a whimsical touch, while the massive glass window offers a splendid view of the outdoors.
So the revamped farmhouse is still true to its country roots and enjoys a quaint build and charming interiors.