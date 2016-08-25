This ruined home gets a modern renovation

While the design scheme in the living area is decidedly modern, the designers have also kept the vintage style alive with the help of the old school chairs and couches as well as the bare concrete wall in front. The vintage white chair in one corner is a whimsical touch, while the massive glass window offers a splendid view of the outdoors.

So the revamped farmhouse is still true to its country roots and enjoys a quaint build and charming interiors.