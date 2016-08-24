A Soft Seductive Family Home

As we head to the next floor the stairway offers a decorative focal point. The balanced lamps create elegance, and the brilliant storage of seating beneath the side table adds some functionality to the space. Otherwise, its a lovely spot to display some favourite art and store some romantic candles. What might have been a wasted space in a more minimalist design has become a multi-function area that adds some character to the home.

