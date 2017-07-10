A kitchen to match your star sign

The Crab of the Zodiac places a high value on relationships with friends and family, and a layout with open space and a central station for food prep teamwork will encourage the friendly socializing that Cancer loves so much (you Cancers also tend to enjoy being around plants – a good Cancer kitchen will have several plants growing in pots, like this kitchen does). The central island in this layout is a good example of a friendly communal element, and the natural, rustic colours are familiar and low-key, perfect for a star sign that's known for their love of security. As a Cancer, you also like to keep people guessing, and being inconsistent is part of your nature. Therefore, a long, high shelf like the one in this kitchen will allow you to change your decor on a whim, appealing to your taste for inconsistency.

