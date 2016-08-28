A Barn Reborn As A Bright Beautiful Home

The idea of converting a barn to a home is a romantic one. Imagine the space, the soaring ceilings, the large beams that accentuate the interior architecture.

But the reality of barn conversions is that they also come with many challenges. How do you integrate the necessities of modern life--plumbing, electricity, heat--while maintaining the character of the original space? Most barns don't come with a lot of windows. In fact, they can be quite gloomy. How do you bring in natural light without compromising the original structure? And how do you divvy up the space to create the rooms people are looking for?

In the Netherlands, architects Reitsema and Partners have all the answers. Their conversion of a historic barn in the town of Rijessin shows how to adapt a space for modern life while maintaining the historic character of the original structure.