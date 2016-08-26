This Dreamy Apartment Is Downright Brilliant

The shower cubicle is a model of minimalism. The walls are a light, warm hue and go well with the rustic stool. The glass door, recessed light and trendy showerhead combine cohesively for a stylish modern look.

The home stagers have definitely lived up to the brief – the open-plan design ensures that no space is wasted and the use of large windows and light colours is perfect for maximum light and brightness. The sleek lines and play of colours within the overall white scheme together with the rustic touches ensure a stylish look in the minimalistic décor.