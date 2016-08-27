5 Remarkably Renovated Kitchens

The old kitchenette was cramped, dreary and lacked storage space. The furniture and fittings were old-fashioned and lacked style. And then, what a dramatic makeover to a warm, cozy and functional kitchen, smoothly integrated with a dining area. The new countertop is a warm brown that matches the attractive wooden dining table while forming an elegant contrast against the modern, minimalist white furniture and fittings. The plant centrepiece on the table is a pretty touch and the trendy light fixtures add a dash of style. There is sufficient storage space in addition to the floating shelves that work well in this modern and functional kitchen.

In these five renovated kitchenettes, we see five extraordinary examples of how an intelligent selection of design, furniture and colours can completely change the look of a drab, cramped, unappealing kitchenette to an inviting vision of sophisticated style and functionality! For more inspiration, take a look at another revamp story - This Tiny Shabby Bathroon Turns Super Chic.