A Clever Addition Brightens Up This Home

London architects XUL Architecture, know all about cutting-edge design, which is why they have a real treat in store for us today.

These experts took an old-fashioned home in Abbots Gardens and transformed it into one of the most modern and impressive homes that we have seen in a long time – thanks to an extension on one side of the house as well as a redesign throughout its interior. Not only will this home inspire you to add some modern and refreshing touches to your own home, but it will prove to you that anything is possible when it comes to design and architecture.

As we explore, each room and look at the architectural plan that the designers put in place, we will see just how impressive this project truly is.