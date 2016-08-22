The Diversely Different Dream Home

This incredible, cutting-edge mansion that we are going to show you today will take your breath away.

Based in Stolpboerderij in North Holland and designed by expert professionals, Decoussemaecker Interiors, this is a home that features everything from a media room to a gym to a games room. With so many functions, twists and turns, the designers have remained flawless with their execution, marrying comfort with trend.

We will also see how each room has its own unique flavour, with lavish and luxurious touches here and there that will leave you drooling.

Are you ready to take a look?