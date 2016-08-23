This Family Home Embraces The Outdoors

Often at homify, we explore the ins and outs of homes, looking at how these areas of the home complement one another and create an ideal overall picture.
However, today we are going to focus on the exterior of a family home and see just what it is that makes this space so stylish and functional.
This Argentinian home, designed by professionals Arrillaga & Parola is a wonderful example of a classic family home with a wonderful exterior space that is understated yet incredibly useful. Exterior spaces can be incredibly important for families, allowing them to extend the interior living space as well as create an area where they can enjoy fresh air and sunshine.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see that the home is modern, elegant and subtle with grey tones and different shapes, volumes and dimensions. The designers have really played with the horizontal and vertical spaces available to them, creating a unique and eclectic architectural structure.
The sleek grey tones contrast beautifully with the lush garden and colourful plants and trees. We can also see that there are lots of windows interspersed throughout the facade, creating a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. Blinds have been put on the windows, however, to offer the family some privacy.
The design of the home is very subtle and sophisticated, but as we will see throughout, it is also very functional.
In this image, we can see how a stone driveway leads up to a garage – a must for any family home. In Canada, for example, we know how often we use our cars and how important it is that they have their own sheltered spot to protect them from adverse weather conditions.
A garage is also a wonderful place to store bicycles, skateboards, snowboards and other large and chunky items neatly out of sight. This keeps the facade looking sleek and stylish.
Now we come to the other side of the house, where the designers have incorporated a spacious and very useful outdoor terrace.
In this image, we can see how simple the design is! A roof extends out from the house, keeping this space dry in the rain and shaded in the sun. Stone flooring is an ideal material for this environment as it is durable, lasts a very long time and can be easily cleaned.
Once you have the basic structure, you can create a very comfortable and cozy outdoor space.
Picking furniture for your terrace is really fun because you can find beautiful pieces that will enhance your outdoor space, while ensuring that they are durable and built specifically for the outdoors.
Wood is always a great option as looks gorgeous, is timeless and lasts a very long time in all weather conditions.
In this image, we can see that the designers have also included a barbeque in this space – a great idea! This allows for outdoor cooking in the warm summer months, keeping everyone out of the house. The kids can play on the grass while the adults can catch up over some cold and refreshing cocktails. Cleaning up will also be a breeze!
Lighting for your exterior space is also very important as you want to create a wonderful soft glow at night that sets the right mood and ambiance.
You also want to be able to see what you are doing if you decide to host an evening barbeque or garden party!
Instead of going for flood lights, opt instead for soft lighting throughout the space so that it illuminates the exterior without becoming overwhelming. Drop down lamps, lanterns and candles are wonderful options.
Tip: Make sure you have a strong light next to the barbeque so you can see what you are cooking!
Don't forget the accessories and decorations for your exterior spaces!
Use natural pieces of decor such as pot plants or vases of flowers to bring colour and vibrancy into your exterior space. Also invest in a good gardener or landscaper so that your garden naturally enhances the facade and outdoor spaces in your home.
You can also add some sculptures or pieces of artwork to your terrace, to really create an outdoor environment that is filled with personality and charm.
