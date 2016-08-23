This Family Home Embraces The Outdoors

Often at homify, we explore the ins and outs of homes, looking at how these areas of the home complement one another and create an ideal overall picture.

However, today we are going to focus on the exterior of a family home and see just what it is that makes this space so stylish and functional.

This Argentinian home, designed by professionals Arrillaga & Parola is a wonderful example of a classic family home with a wonderful exterior space that is understated yet incredibly useful. Exterior spaces can be incredibly important for families, allowing them to extend the interior living space as well as create an area where they can enjoy fresh air and sunshine.

Let's take a look!