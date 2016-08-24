Wood Makes A Statement in This Wonderful Home

Today, we are going to visit Brazil where design professionals, ArchDesign Studio, have built the most incredible contemporary family home, with some gorgeous rustic elements thanks to the abundance of wood used throughout the design.
Taking up two-storeys and featuring a very functional attic, this home holds all sorts of delights and surprises as well as some very valuable lessons when it comes to design and decor. We will learn how we too can have a very sophisticated space that is comfortable and homely all at the same time.
Are you ready to see how a little bit of wood can transform a space?
From the exterior, this home is already pretty chic and stylish!
It features a triangle shape, with glass and stone creating a wonderfully charming rustic look and feel. The smooth white plastered walls introduce a more contemporary style, contrasting beautifully with the very green garden.
In this image, we can see what a big role a garden plays in the look and feel of our exterior space. The neatly manicured lawn and carefully organized plants and flowers makes for a very aesthetically pleasing space.
Don't you love how the stone chimney protrudes from the roof, making this home look like a sweet little country house right out of a fairytale?
The inside of the home is incredibly sleek and stylish with an open plan design that is dramatized by the high wooden ceilings.
The wood contrasts with the white walls and sleek, tiled floors, creating a wonderful balance between rustic and contemporary.
The wooden staircase is a design element in itself, while creating a functional way for the residents to get from the bottom floor to the top floor. Don't you love how it sweeps across the vertical space, curving softly into the air?
The living room is expansive and cozy thanks to the chocolate tones and soft, plush rug. On the right, we can see the fireplace that we saw outside, which brings a wonderful earthy tone to the environment, working in conjunction with the wooden elements.
Bathrooms should not be overlooked in a home design, not even the guest toilet!
In this design, we can see that even though the bathroom is narrow, it looks incredibly stylish. The designers have added a plush rug as well as a pot plant, which instantly make it that much more comfortable and appealing.
The long narrow granite sink stretches across the wall, molding into the shape of the bathroom. Granite or marble are great materials for a bathroom, instantly transforming it into a lavish and luxurious space.
The dining room and television room interact with one another, creating a more casual environment where the family can enjoy meals or catch up on their favorite television programme.
Even though this is a more relaxed space, it's incredibly trendy and minimalist. The designers have ensured that it is organized and neat!
One of the ways that they've achieved this is by installing shelves on the wall. This keeps decor items and accessories stored neatly, while still allowing them to remain on display. Throughout the rest of this space, only the most functional of items are seen.
The pot plants brings in the natural and earthy tones, which is a common theme throughout the home.
The kitchen is sleek and stylish, finished in predominantly white tones.
Your kitchen should feel clean and sleek at all times, so this is another space where you may want to invest in smart storage solutions.
The white tones are offset by the colourful chairs that flank the breakfast bar. This is a wonderful way to add a bit of personality and charm to a space, without compromising on the minimalism of the kitchen.
In this image, we can see how the designers have completely utilized the attic space for an office loft. The wooden beams create a very cozy environment, while the large windows allow sunshine to flow into this space.
Often attics are used for storage, but they simply become a dumping ground for things like old Christmas decorations and clothes you never wear. Don't let this be the case! Look at what a functional and trendy space you can create if you just put a little bit of time and effort into it.
In Canada, our homes need to have a place to store the car and these designers have come up with the perfect solution – a gorgeous wooden pergola. This enhances the wooden design element that we've seen throughout the home, while providing a wonderful little nook for the car to call home.
Tip: Use stone for the flooring of your garage or pergola as it is very durable and will cope with oil leaks and tire marks.
We end off our tour outside by the pool area – a very serene space that would make any family happy!
The designers have included wood in this design too, in the form of a little wooden terrace where the family can relax in the shelter, shielded from the sun.
They've also included some very functional yet trendy wooden sun loungers and furniture to the design, where the family can read their books or have naps in the sun.
This home is the perfect balance between modern and earthy!