Wood Makes A Statement in This Wonderful Home

Today, we are going to visit Brazil where design professionals, ArchDesign Studio, have built the most incredible contemporary family home, with some gorgeous rustic elements thanks to the abundance of wood used throughout the design.

Taking up two-storeys and featuring a very functional attic, this home holds all sorts of delights and surprises as well as some very valuable lessons when it comes to design and decor. We will learn how we too can have a very sophisticated space that is comfortable and homely all at the same time.

Are you ready to see how a little bit of wood can transform a space?