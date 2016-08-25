Your browser is out-of-date.

An old home gets a new world makeover

Leigh Leigh
A New England Look, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
UK architect professionals ArchitectureLIVE took a run down 1950s house in West Sussex and rejuvenated it with a fresh and modern look and feel. 

We will walk through every step of the process today, from the planning of the extension and renovation to the finished product. Hopefully by going through each process, you can steal a few tips for enhancing and improving your home or its decor. 

You won't believe the transformation!

Before: Old-fashioned

A run-down 1950s house in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE 1950s house,detached house
From this angle, we can see how the home was very old-fashioned and outdated. It might be typically British but it does look blah!

The home also needs some serious maintenance work. The garden looks very dull and lifeless, while the facade looks like it needs a fresh coat of paint. 

The colours used throughout the exterior are also very boring. There is nothing warm or inviting about this home!

The plan

Floor Plans for Extended & Reconfigured 1950s House ArchitectureLIVE
In this image, we can see how the designers have created a detailed architectural plan outlining the extension and renovation. These plans are very important in any home design, allowing for the residents and the architects to remain on the some page in terms of what is expected from the outcome.

If your home undergoes a renovation or refurbishment, be sure to go through these plans very carefully with the architect. You need to understand how each room will be transformed or enhanced by the new design.

After: The new and improved home

Redesigned Approach for a Rejuvenated 1950s Property in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE New England,Porch Extension,1950s house,weatherboarding,blue cladding,mixed cladding
The talented team of architects  set about bringing a little traditional New England style to this British property. What we particularly like is that from the front, you can't see any trace of the new two-storey extension, so the house doesn't feel overwhelmingly large.The home has been completely transformed from the outside, while still retaining elements from the original structure. This creates a wonderfully charming facade. 

The garden has also undergone a make-over. The stones create a much more modern and edgy look and feel, while the lollipop trees bring style to the exterior space.

Have a look at these tips for creating your own English country garden.

The trendy interiors

Open-plan Kitchen and Dining Room with French Doors ArchitectureLIVE open plan kitchen,kitchen-dining,french doors,integrated ovens
The interior space is absolutely breathtaking with its expansive wooden floors and neutral color palette.

The kitchen spills out onto the exterior space thanks to the large glass windows and doors, which fold back, revealing fresh air and sunshine. 

The neutral colour palette creates a very warm and cozy kitchen, contrasting beautifully with the sleek appliances. The red lampshades that hang from the ceiling bring a splash of colour and personality to the space. 

Have a look through the homify kitchen products for inspiration for your own home. 

The light bathroom

New Ensuite Bathroom with Oval Bath ArchitectureLIVE ensuite bathroom,oval bath,side-by-side sinks,bathrrom,towel rail
The bathroom has been completely revamped, with a skylight allowing natural light to flow into this space. This is a great design tip! Bathrooms tend to be small and cramped so natural light brings a breath of fresh air to the space.

The designers have also gone for neutral colours in this space, creating a very serene and tranquil space. Your bathroom should be a place where you come to relax and recharge your batteries. It should ooze peace and calm!

A big city-inspired home for the suburbs
What do you think of this before and after?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

