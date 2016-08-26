Bye Bye Boring Backyard Garden

Often small gardens, home or patios are completely under-utilized as they require a bit more innovation and creativity. We end up just planting some grass and putting a chair in the garden, resulting in a very boring and drab design.
UK-based architect professionals Concept Eight Architects, have taken a small home with a very squashed patio and garden and transformed it into a magical space that is incredibly stylish and chic. We will see how we too can create a magical little garden, even if we are constrained by square feet.
From this angle, we can see that before the renovation, the garden and patio was very small and cramped, however it wasn't completely unattractive just a little bit outdated.
There is a wooden patio with simple wooden furniture as well as a little garden. This space is sweet and functional, but there isn't anything too much going on here that is exciting or entrancing.
A garden should be a wonderful space where you can escape from the rest of the world in the fresh air and sunshine.
In this image, we can see a rough sketch for what the designers had in mind for the renovated and extended home.
We can already see how the back doors have been improved, creating large glass windows and doors, which allow the interior and exterior spaces to interchange flawlessly with one another. This is a much more modern design, extending the living space physically and aesthetically. It also allows natural light to open up the home.
Design plans like these are very important, allowing for a clear idea of what the home will look like after the construction.
Can you believe that this is the same home that we saw earlier?
The large glass doors open the home up onto an industrial chic platform, which features a modern and stylish dining area and outdoor living room. Surrounded by wooden fences and touches of greenery, this garden and patio is enveloped in warmth and style.
The furniture is a wonderful addition to this space, creating a very comfortable spot for hosting dinners outside or enjoying a cup of tea or an afternoon nap in the sunshine.
The lighting is key to the design, however. Little lights have been installed throughout the garden and patio, illuminating different details and designs in the evening. This creates a magical and enchanting exterior space.
The interior of the home has undergone a dramatic make-over, even though we didn't get a chance to see it before.
The neutral tones and sleek, screed flooring creates a minimalist yet homely look and feel that is both chic and stylish.
The home is an open plan design, making it seem that much more spacious and expansive. The dining room, living room and kitchen all flow into one another. If you don't have that much space to work with, get rid of the walls that divide the rooms in your house. This was instantly make it that much bigger.
The designers have ensured that there is still plenty of English-style personality and charm featured throughout the home, however, with gorgeous artwork and vases of flowers.
If we look at the kitchen a little bit more closely, we can see how it doubles up as another dining area thanks to the kitchen island and the bar stools that flank it.
A kitchen island is always a great feature, especially in a small home. It creates an extra surface space for cooking or preparing food as well as another place to store kitchen items neatly out of sight, keeping the kitchen neat and organized.
White walls and floors are always a great choice if used in conjunction with wood!