Bye Bye Boring Backyard Garden

Often small gardens, home or patios are completely under-utilized as they require a bit more innovation and creativity. We end up just planting some grass and putting a chair in the garden, resulting in a very boring and drab design.

UK-based architect professionals Concept Eight Architects, have taken a small home with a very squashed patio and garden and transformed it into a magical space that is incredibly stylish and chic. We will see how we too can create a magical little garden, even if we are constrained by square feet.

Are you ready to take a look?

Let's go!