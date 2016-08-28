A Plain Rooftop Becomes A Patio in Paradise

There may not be an epic view of the landscape, but this new design does create plenty of privacy on the deck. In some parts, the wall employs a loosely arranged twig fence that has plenty of small gaps for a breeze to blow through.

An interesting note about the bamboo floor: bamboo's use by humans in construction, cultivations, and decoration goes back for centuries, and the symbolic significance of bamboo is very diverse depending on each country's specific culture. However, it's an interesting choice for this patio floor, as bamboo is associated with friendship, elegance, and integrity, and in this case, its symbolism sets the perfect undertone for classy, friendly gatherings under the starry sky.