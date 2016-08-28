A Horse Stable Transformed into a Country Home

Hiding underneath the interior landing, you'll find a new model of an age-old technology: a wood burning pipe stove. While older pipe stoves often employed ceramic lids, doors, and handles, this new model is made of rounded metal, which looks very sleek in comparison to it's older cousins.

A stove pipe (the origin of the coined term stove pipe hat ) can be used as a decorative piece, but it's primary function is to heat the home, as temperatures inside this wood-burning wonder start to soar, heat emanates into the room. Bricks surrounding the stove pipe provide a layer of sturdy insulation that can withstand the temperatures of the hot stove.