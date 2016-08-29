The Greatest Green Home On The Block

Green roofs, living walls, and vertical gardens are making their way into more and more urban areas. Green roofs have been around for centuries – the Vikings in Scandinavia were known for using sod or grass on the roofs of their homes – and there's a good reason way - they're beneficial for the homeowner in that they provide good insulation, and they're also beneficial for the area at large, as a green roof filters water, permitting a slower return back into the urban sewer system.

This Japanese home created by architects from Oguri Architecture features a green – or living – roof that supplies a little slice of nature in this urban area for all of its neighbors to enjoy. But the bill doesn't stop there – the interior of the home as also been designed with a large variety of raw, natural materials that make this a very down-to-Earth dwelling.