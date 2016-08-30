A Modern Home with Historic Flair

Sylt is located on a small island off the Northern coast of Germany, an area known for its marshlands, expansive mudflats, and ties to the sea. This grand home is designed as a nod to the simple cottages of brick and straw that once dotted this coastal area; seeing as how gusty sea winds and storms have taken their toll on the region's buildings over the centuries, this home is a modern construction that simply captures a long-gone era in its use of materials and traditional facade.

This tour offers a focus on the lovely interior design in the home – the furniture and accessories designed by Sallier Wohnen Sylt place a focus on the details that make this cottage a luxurious, luminous, and high-quality home.