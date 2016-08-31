10 Things to Consider When Buying an Older Home

With any luck, the older home that you've set your eyes on is in better condition than this one. However, whether the place hails from 1980 or 1890, it's going to need some work. A quick walk-through may leave you feeling charmed, enraptured by the quaint, established feel of the place. However, a detailed examination will reveal that you need a bigger closet, a better foundation, a new gutter system (and the list goes on). Many aesthetic shortcomings can be solved with a bucket of paint or some tools that you pick up at the hardware store. However, other jobs like plumbing, wiring, and roofing will likely require professionals.

(Psst! If you'd like to see how this home ended up after an in-depth reno job, have a look here!)