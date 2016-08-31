This Shabby 70s Home Gets a Sleek Update

The team of architects behind this transformation turned a shabby home stuck in the 1970s into a modern masterpiece! Helene Lamboley Architects, located in Southeastern France, did a great job in preserving the original style of the home while adding some much-needed upgrades to the property. Have a look for yourself, and see this lovely home as it was before, and as it is now.
This flat one-story home is definitely stuck in the era of disco, linoleum, and plaid prints. The unkempt look of the home make it appear as though it might be a vacation home that's only used for a week or two out of the year – not a homely, lively place for a family to live year-round! As you'll see, these flat, dull, surfaces are going to get replaced with something far more dynamic and two-dimensional!
Still adhering to the original geometric and cubed style, this modern renovation has gained a lot of height, and a burst of lively colour! Gone are the lawn chairs clustered outside the front door – this house has a lovely second-floor balcony with a cantilevered pergola above (a lovely framework for growing some grapes, perhaps) so that this family can enjoy their front yard in style! A magenta cube houses the kitchen, and it also serves as a subtle tie to the original home's colour blocking scheme.
Seen from below, you can see why the architects opted to give this structure extra height – with just a a supreme location atop this steep hill, the family can now enjoy views overlooking the landscape below.
As the sun begins to set, this home becomes even more of a masterpiece. Energetic lines from the pergola's wooden planks create the effect of a sunburst, while the assorted hues of wood in the siding are illuminated in diverse and interesting ways. With the smooth, velvety look of the magenta panels, this home offers a dynamic facade that is high-energy and visually complex. Add the plentiful assortment of wide windows, and you can see that this home remains well-lit throughout, even as the sun descends.
Here's a rare perspective that shows a bit of the home's more functional side – a kitchen window and vent peek out of the magenta siding, while a bathroom window is propped open ever so slightly. Here on the side, you can also see the small wide pebbles that provide quick drainage around the foundation of the home – a stylish contrast when placed against the deep red of the building and the lush green of the grass.
It seems this facade was designed to complement the heavens, as these warm colours of the structure offer a deep, bold complement to the rich blues in the sky above. Talk about a balanced design!
A look at the balcony shows what a roomy and convenient space these architects have created. By carving this patio out of the corner of the home, they've established a somewhat secluded little enclave that enjoys access to the inside on two of its sides.
Notice how the straight, sharp patterns in the wooden planks all around create a complex series of criss-crossed lines and shadows – another fun play at creating a movement-filled, high-energy home.
So intriguing from the outside, here's a view that finally lets you get a peek at the inside of the smooth magenta cube. In this modern kitchen, windows let in an enormous amount of light, making for a cheerful space that, despite lower ceilings – has an airy, light feel to it. The warm wooden table is reminiscent of the wooden planks covering the outside of the home, in keeping with a look that uses a lot of natural materials in simple arrangements.
You'll notice how the designers have used an array of shapes to create a balance, from circular stools and ceiling light to square table and stove vent. As lush inside as it is out, the family has also included an array of potted plants arranged in brightly coloured pots – a great addition for any kitchen in need of some freshening up.