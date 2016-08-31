This Shabby 70s Home Gets a Sleek Update

So intriguing from the outside, here's a view that finally lets you get a peek at the inside of the smooth magenta cube. In this modern kitchen, windows let in an enormous amount of light, making for a cheerful space that, despite lower ceilings – has an airy, light feel to it. The warm wooden table is reminiscent of the wooden planks covering the outside of the home, in keeping with a look that uses a lot of natural materials in simple arrangements.

You'll notice how the designers have used an array of shapes to create a balance, from circular stools and ceiling light to square table and stove vent. As lush inside as it is out, the family has also included an array of potted plants arranged in brightly coloured pots – a great addition for any kitchen in need of some freshening up.