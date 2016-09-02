10 Cheap Ways To Renovate Your Kitchen

You may be feeling glum about your kitchen because it's simply a bit too dim. Low lighting can translate into low energy, and may not leave you feeling the greatest about your cooking space. Your kitchen should be well-illuminated so that you're inspired to spend time at the counters, cooking up delicious recipes from scratch and enjoying every little detail along the way.

Add track lighting, hanging track lighting (as this kitchen has), or even a simple standing lamp. You'll be surprised at how the fresh source of light puts things in, well, a new light!