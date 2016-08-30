A Drab Apartment Reaches Stylish Heights

A small courtyard of greenery with stone pebbles and latticed and stone walls accompany the stylish living room for a calming and eco-friendly effect. The lattice and the spaced beams on the ceiling allow sunlight and fresh air to enter the courtyard plentifully.

The once boring and uninviting living room is now a haven for leisure and entertainment amidst modern designs, elegant colours and modish decorative accents.