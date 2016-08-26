Colours Make This Family Home Breathtaking

The combination of yellows and blues that's worked so well throughout the home has returned in the playroom. There's also hints of green on the wall and in the decor, along with a light moss green in the furniture. Everything has been kept soft in this space, to give it a gentle atmosphere for the quiet play of the kids.

If you loved the wild colour you found here, then this family home is for you! If your style is a touch more subtle and soft, then this minimalist home on a cliff will appeal to you instead.