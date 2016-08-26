14 Amazing Closets for All Your Clothes

If your bedroom space is a bit small, or if your clothes collection is a bit large, these amazing space-saving closets have you covered! In this ideabook we'll cover a huge range of styles from the ultra-modern cube style to the industrial closet outfitted with sinks! You're sure to find something that matches your personal style and your space needs!
This light pine bunk bed makes use of every inch with it's huge storage cupboards. If you're looking for a stylish bunk bed for the children that will grow with them, look no further!
This amazing closet has storage room inside and outside, as well as a bed on top! There's even an entertainment booth on the far right, with a cute matching coffee table. This style is suited to teens and young professionals who are looking to make the most of their dorm room or small apartment.
Why leave an attic empty to collect dust? That space is useful! And it can be made efficient with the installation of these charming closet organizers. This is quite the stylish solution for storing out of season clothes!
If you love the idea of using your attic as closet space, but want something that's a little more dramatic than that previous minimalist design, you'll love this royal room. Adding a chandelier is an easy way to add luxury to a room. And, of course, choose furniture with a rich and shimmering fabric.
This small nook can't fit much, and it would be a real waste to put a pre-made dresser here. If you order a closet with this space's exact dimension you can make much better use of each available inch. You can ask our professionals about making a closet to perfectly fit your space.
If your dressing room is next to your bathroom you have a great opportunity to make both spaces more functional. Shifting the sinks into the closet in this design has made for more room in the bathroom for a bigger tub or vanity. The dressing room now feels more functional and its more convenient to slip into your clothes after brushing your teeth.
Forget those tiny walled-in closets, you can have a ton of space with a vintage closet that's separated by only a curtain. Go for something dramatic and heavy, like this velvet blue curtain, and consider even putting a stool back there!
Working professionals will love this simple design. This closet is spacious, and separated with a glass door that amplifies the small space. The dark glass that was chosen for this design creates a romantic ambiance. You could choose glass in any colour to match your room's existing style.
The simple use of white in this closet makes it feel bright and big. You hardly notice that the whole right wall is cupboard space! Closing off a closets with doors is one way to keep everything feeling clutter-free and clean. However, if you have a big shoe collection that you want to show off, keeping that section open might be for you.
If you simply want to spruce up your existing closet's style, considering adding some sliding doors. This mix of beige and black makes for an elegant statement, but these doors could be altered to match any number of styles. In particular, a bold Asian-inspired pattern would look chic. Of course, our interior designers would be happy to help you choose something that works best with your style.
If you have a big walk-in closet you might notice that the centre of it is empty and feels like wasted space. Try installing a closet
island to add some more functionality. It's a perfect spot to store ties, like this one does, and perhaps even shoes underneath that.
If you're looking for a stylish statement for your sliding doors, consider making one a frosted glass. When the closet is open the layered doors look fantastic. When the closet is closed you can still take a quick peek in through the frosted door, while the other doors keep the space looking neat and separated.
Sometimes closet doors are unnecessary, especially if you have a clean and elegant design like this one. This is a practical choice, allowing for storage to be rearranged at will and clothes to be accessed immediately.
Now is the time to consider adding some mirrors to your closet space. A popular choice is adding mirror doors, in order to make the surrounding bedroom feel larger. But, this trick works for the inside of your closet too! Where ever you put your mirror, don't forget to make it floor-length so that you can check out your whole outfit in it!
If you found these closet tips useful, you'll also appreciate our twelve easy ways to make your decor soar.