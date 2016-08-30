An Elegant Eco-Friendly Duplex Home

Pre-fab homes are a great idea for first-time buyers or anyone who wants to get a thoughtfully designed home for less. Today we’ll look at a pre-fabricated semi-detached house in Obing, Germany by architects Albert Haus.
The house is designed with luxurious details and striking floor-to-ceiling windows. Two full stories are fit beautifully in the compact house. The specially designed roof pitch of 20 degrees is a nod to the more traditional Bavarian style that is found in the area.
The house is energy efficient and this environmentally friendly design is repeated throughout the house through the use of natural textures, colours, and plants. Family life is at the centre of the house plan with the ground floor dedicated to an open concept plan. The top floors have a gallery space, the bedrooms, and the spa bathrooms.
Let’s take a look inside and see how each family lives in their space!
The front of the house dazzles with large windows and bright wall sconces. It’s not immediately clear by one glance that it’s a duplex, but both families live here comfortably. There is plenty of outdoor patio, balcony, and yard space for each family to enjoy the large Bavarian plot. Surely this is an inviting home!
The first floor is comprised of a beautifully open-plan dining room, living room, and kitchen combo. This is a nod to the intent to create a social heart in the house.
The practical dining room and living room area is full of warm nude shades and furniture that echos a Scandinavian style.
There is easy access to the outdoor terrace that can be used in fair weather as an additional living and dining space to share with the family.
The kitchen is simply designed with plenty of counter space and storage. The bright white of the cupboards helps reflect even more light into this airy space. The open design is perfect for a family with plenty of room for everyone to get their coffee and toast without stepping on toes on a busy morning!
The ample lighting and windows of this space are inviting. How wonderful it would be to have a nice view while cooking on the stove.
The living room has clever entertainment storage design that shift focus away from that TV. There is a lot of opportunity for the family to decorate to their taste with all of the available storage space.
The brown accent wall adds depth and warmth to the living space and there are natural elements like wicker and plants which help make the living room cozy.
The bathrooms in this house look like they came from a luxury spa resort! Here we see a view of the textured, dry-stacked wall that gives us the feeling of being in a natural and healing space. The toilet is politely tucked away behind a divide so that there is lots of room for the other modern fixtures of the bathroom.
If we look over at the other side of the duplex we can see a similar open design for the main floor. This family lets the couch to act as a divider between the living room and the dining room, creating a little bit of separation without sacrificing the open plan.
We have a clear look here at the open gallery that helps to make the space look much larger. The dining room furniture and light fixtures are elegant, and the blonde wood floors really shine in this room.
This kitchen layout is more closed off than the other family's kitchen. There’s a stylish and practical kitchen island here that makes more dynamic counter space possible.The familiar design elements of wood, white, brushed steel, and plants are seen here.
If you love all of the plants you've seen in this home, check out our list of 10 Beautiful Plants to Green Your Home.
A unique highlight of the house is the open galleries that open from the living area upwards creating a feeling of more space within. Both sides of the house have this lovely gallery space at the top of the stairs.
These spaces make a quiet retreat from the communal downstairs. It looks like a great space to relax at the end of the day and wind down with a magazine before bed!
The lovely spa bathrooms are one of our favourite features of the house. Inside is a small, glass-doored wooden sauna.
The bathroom looks like it belongs in a luxury hotel and the natural woods complement the modern bathroom fixtures nicely. This family has some privacy shades on the windows that add more colour and texture to the room.
Taking a look at the master bedroom, we are reminded of the hotel spa atmosphere we saw in the bathroom. The space is cozy and the natural shades are calming and grounding.
There is an outdoor balcony area if you wanted to enjoy a morning coffee outside or a cool glass of water on a hot summer evening.