An Elegant Eco-Friendly Duplex Home

Pre-fab homes are a great idea for first-time buyers or anyone who wants to get a thoughtfully designed home for less. Today we’ll look at a pre-fabricated semi-detached house in Obing, Germany by architects Albert Haus.

The house is designed with luxurious details and striking floor-to-ceiling windows. Two full stories are fit beautifully in the compact house. The specially designed roof pitch of 20 degrees is a nod to the more traditional Bavarian style that is found in the area.

The house is energy efficient and this environmentally friendly design is repeated throughout the house through the use of natural textures, colours, and plants. Family life is at the centre of the house plan with the ground floor dedicated to an open concept plan. The top floors have a gallery space, the bedrooms, and the spa bathrooms.

Let’s take a look inside and see how each family lives in their space!