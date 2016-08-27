5 terrific bathroom renovations

Our bathrooms should be one of the most peaceful and serene spaces in the house, offering us a quiet and tranquil haven from the rest of the home – and the family! It's where you get ready for work in the morning and where you wind down in a hot bubble bath after a long day at work.

Yet the decor and design of many bathrooms often doesn't translate in a tranquil or serene space. In fact sometimes our overlooked andcluttered bathrooms can end up causing us more stress!

Today, we are going to look at how some top professionals from around the world intervened, transforming bland, boring and basic bathrooms into much more interesting spaces. We hope that it will inspire you to make a few changes too.