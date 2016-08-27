This Family Home is A Modern Work of Art

This Mexican masterpiece by architects Grupo Arsciniest has everything. Each room has stunning modern art, practical design, and a bright ambiance. The architect's reliance on white walls and clean geometry has made for an excellent foundation for the best modern appliances and furnishing available. Let's take a walk through this priceless home.
This marvelous exterior is modern and square, but still interesting and detailed. The awning over the entryway is one of the most exquisite features. It's dark washed wood panels hover over the front door with majestic lights pouring down one side. This dark centre to the home contrasts wonderfully with the white and pine materials used elsewhere.
This bright and white kitchen is a chef's dream. The stainless steel appliances act as the stylish accent to the white, and the elegant range hood acts as the centre piece of the space, along with that vast island. We can tell that this family takes their food seriously!
The white canvas of the living room has offered the residents their first opportunity to display some of their fantastical art. The wonderfully textured carpet has picked up on the blue tones in the painting. Then there's some stellar lighting on the ceiling. The tiny pot lights circle around the grand, but very modern, chandelier.
This simple space packs a surprising amount of style. The chairs are deep and unconventional and the curved lighting fixture matches them perfectly. The black and white wall art adds a final stylish touch to this minimalist space. If you love this minimalist look you'll be pleased to see this house that's completely decked out in simple black and white.
What better way to provide a space for a giant staircase art piece than by making the railing glass? You can see through to the art from every angle. The second thoughtful element of these stairs is the tiny pot lights just next to the steps. With a glass railing that could be hard to see at night, its important to have some light.
Directly after the staircase is this sitting room. It indulges in more patterns and colours than the main floor of the house, with the intricate blue carpet and a rainbow throw pillow. The shapes are wilder here too, with the circular seat and the spider-web lighting. Of course, these unusual elements still blend into a distinctly modern style.
The bedroom is calmer than the sitting room, as befits a room for relation and sleep. Emphasis was put on soft materials and grey tones. The matching black bedside lamps are practical and fit in with the minimalist style. A fur rug makes the biggest statement in this room, while the simple wall art is a delicate background feature.
This bright office space has some surprising colour hidden on the office chairs! The light gray pattern on the far wall creates a more intimate desk space. The wooden shelving on the side adds some personality to the room that isn't distracting from the work space.
The shining marble patio is an incredible choice! It creates a sophisticated feel, and the long bar on the far side fits right in. This luxurious outdoor space is sure to entertain any guests!
If you enjoyed this modern masterpiece this soothing home will provide you with some similar inspiration!