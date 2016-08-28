A Bright Eco-Friendly Home Perfect For Canada

Today we are going to travel to south Holland where interior designers Bongers Architecten have built a beautiful and quaint home that will charm the pants off of you!

At just over 1300 square feet (129 m²), this home may be smaller than your average suburban abode, but it certainly shouldn't be overlooked. In fact, this is a home that proves that good things indeed comes in small packages.

As we tour this home, from the exterior into the living space, we will see how much of a role detail plays in the execution of this eco-friendly design. We will also see how by utilizing every square inch of space, you can create a gorgeous home that is bright and bold!

Are you ready to take a look?