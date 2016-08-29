This Loft Apartment Renovation Is Uplifting

Madrid architect professionals, Beriot Bernardini Architects, took an old, run down loft and transformed it into a modern and trendy home that is packed with charm, quirk and personality.

Packed with natural light, colour and decor items, this loft renovation is incredibly impressive. You will see how a dilapidated space was turned it into the most stylish home on the block.

We will also come across a wonderful surprise that shows just how far innovation and creativity goes. Aren't you curious to find out more?