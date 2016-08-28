Your browser is out-of-date.

The Garden Designed for Twilight Romance

Private Business2
Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
This neglected garden plot became a nighttime paradise in the hands of Christoph Harriess, an urban landscape gardener. Harriess' designed added balance, privacy, and serenity to the space with a few simple techniques. This little garden boasts a lot of inspiration for a garden of any size, so join us on a tour of this re-energized space! 

Before: Neglected

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
While a previous owner had given this garden some simple structure and a wooden stairway, it clearly hadn't been planned out by a master. The plants aren't all doing well, and aren't taken advantage of for privacy or beauty. 

The Plan

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
Compared to the state the garden started in this plan seems very ambitious! The walls, of plants, living fences, and a wooden divider, are all designed to add some privacy. The top trees look like they'll provide some shade and a kind of ceiling that makes the garden more intimate. The central patio space is surrounded by decorative stones and a lovely water feature.  Is this beauty really a possibility for this space?

After: Beautiful Balance

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
You might be fooled by this new look, thinking it seems to be a bit less private than the plans. But don't worry! The side shrubs will simply take a season or two in order to grow to their full height. In the meantime, the rest of the privacy features have been pulled off to great success. The symmetrical ceiling trees have been staked to make sure they continue to grow straight and tall. Steps lead down into the garden, which add to the intimate feeling of the space and which match the smooth gray stones that line it's edges. 

If you love this natural look, you'll be thinking what we were: this needs a straw roof! Luckily, we have some amazing straw roof inspiration right here

The Water Feature

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
The small but serene water feature sits just in front of the wooden privacy wall. It trickles, no doubt making a calming sound, down into a small pond. It's been lined with reeds, shrubs and stones to create a natural look. The deck sits barely above the pond, so that when you enjoy this space you're close enough to enjoy every little detail.  

Night Life

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
After the sun sets this garden becomes a whole new space. The green lighting leads you down the steps and onto the patio next to the glowing pond. This magical garden feels like its straight out of a fairy-tale. We imagine that you could change the lighting to exaggerate different moods. For example, while the designer has gone with the natural green look for this photo, pink lights could increase the fantasy feeling, while blue lighting could make the garden feel like a tranquil sea-side.  

The Details

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs
The landscape gardener has put a lot of thought into these evening lights. The rocks have been used strategically to hide the light fixtures, so that the light seems to pour out from the plants themselves. Then the gardener has added in slightly taller flowers, that catch the light and add pops of colour to the garden. 

If you loved this transformation but want to focus on your front yard instead we have ten ideas to spruce up your front yard garden

What kind of lighting do you think would work best in this garden? 

No, Thanks