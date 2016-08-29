From Forlorn Farmhouse To Fantastic Family Home

This old barn was barely holding itself upright. No one would have guessed it would end up a bright and modern home that incorporates some of the building's old materials. No one except the interior designers at Krea Koncept, that is. In this total renovation they added a spacious veranda, new natural materials, and vintage pieces that hint at the historical roots of the building. This transformation will inspire anyone with a dream to renew old farmhouses!
The barn's original wall has given into the stresses of time in many places. Huge holes dot the walls and ceiling.
While the exterior of the home has been completely re-sealed and covered in a fantastic splash of terracotta, some original holes have been replicated to create little outdoor display nooks. This preserves the history of the home, and adds a unique feature.
The roof of this old building had tears in it, spray paint covered some of the wall, and we wouldn't trust that ceiling beam enough to stand under it!
The barn is unrecognizable in the new interior. It's clean, finished, and gorgeous. Yet, it has an air of history about it, with the vintage couch, the stone fireplace, and the wall that has overlapping rustic patterns on the left. It looks like different bricks and wallpapers have been layered over one another, and the mix of pattern is unique and stylish.
While many who do barn renovations like to include some of the original stone in their final design, these stones are simply too weather-worn to be suitable for the home. They're also covered in spray paint that would be time-consuming to remove and they're lost their original colour and texture.
Just because the original stone was useless, doesn't mean that stone can't be incorporated into the design! This gorgeous wall has the texture, colour, and shape that the old stone lacked, making for a bold and interesting statement. The rest of the furniture in this room feels vintage and uses multiple natural materials, to further emphasize the long history of the home and intergrate it with the surrounding nature just beyond the glass wall. For a house that's full of similar stone work, check out this mountain family home.
The dining room has been designed to remind the guests of some classic and elegant styles from the past. The chairs are colonial, but kept in a modern black and white palette. The lighting looks subtly vintage with its billowed top and smooth black stem. The art pieces are portraits, which were more popular in dining rooms of the past, but they fit into the simple and bright colours of a modern palette.
Of course, not every room in the house is as simple as the dining room. The bedroom, for example, is full of amazing textures that work together to create a wild space. The cow print on the back wall and the straw headboard continue with the house's tradition of natural materials. The vintage aspects of the home are encapsulated in the pillow case, that has washed out colours and intricate patterns. The side table looks elegant and modern, but the lamp sitting on it is bold and simple, characteristic of modernism. Yet this overlapping of styles looks phenomenal.
Our last stop in this historical home in the bathroom. This space incorporates the natural materials from earlier, including some wooden sink bowls that look simple and comfortable. The wall calls back to the stone roots of the home, and its grey texture looks sponged on and vintage.
To see another building brought back from ruin, check out this amazing renovation.