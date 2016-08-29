A modern home with a certain 'je ne sais quoi'

Today, we are going to visit Frankenberg in Germany where home building professionals Fingerhaus GMBH have once again hit the nail on the head.
In this design, we will see how a family home can be anything but ordinary thanks to modern design techniques and a touch of personality and charm.
We will look at each room of the house, discovering how we too can create modern masterpieces in our own homes, throughout the interior and the exterior.
Are you ready for a tour?
From the outside of the home, we can see just how impressive and entrancing it is. It features neutral colours and materials, which create a sophisticated and elegant look and feel, while enhancing the double-storey nature of the home.
From this angle, we can see how the middle of the facade features a glass column, allowing us a glimpse into the interior of the home. It also allows sunshine to stream into the interior space, without compromising on the privacy of the family.
The home also features a beautiful cement terrace, with very comfortable and cushy furniture. This expands the living area of the home, allowing the family a whole new space where they can interact and entertain.
Do you notice the subtle introduction of green throughout the facade?
The entrance to the home is neatly packaged and symmetrical, with a pot plant on each side of the front door as well as a canopy above it, offering shelter from the rain or sunshine while a family member is trying to find the keys!
The front door is also sleek and modern, finished in black and silver. This gives us a taste of what is to come inside!
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will have of your home so you want it to look warm and inviting, yet stylish and trendy. Have a look at these tips for making a great impression with your entrance hall.
The dining room in the home is very elegant and charming, with a slightly more classic design than the other rooms in the house.
This design has been achieved by attention to detail throughout the room. The white dining room table and black chairs create a sophisticated look and feel, while the elaborate glass chandelier that hangs from the ceiling provides the perfect touch of glamour and glitz.
The rest of the decor is simple, including a glass vase of flowers on the table. The large glass windows and doors that surround the living room offer panoramic views of the surrounds, which become the focal point of this wonderful space.
The dining room opens up into the living room, which is stylish and trendy but also very comfortable and cozy.
The grey and white L-shaped sofa offers plenty of space for the whole family to relax, cuddle up for a film or enjoy their books. This is functionality meets style at its best!
The grey and white tones that dominate this space contrast beautifully with the red wall as well as the flower wallpaper, which introduces bold shapes and patterns into the living room. This is a real touch of personality and a great design tip! Rather than painting all of the walls a bright colour, just choose one. This way you won't overwhelm the room, while still achieving the same effect.
You'll also notice that there is a bit of a minimalist style in this area, with only the functional items on display. In a family home, it's easy for personal items to pile up, cluttering the space. Give each element a home and you'll keep each room looking neat and tidy.
Also have a look at the slacker's guide to a quick home clean up.
The kitchen is small, but incredibly charming and trendy with its modern kitchen island and its abundance of storage space.
The storage space ensures that the kitchen is kept neat and organized at all times, which makes for a much more appealing cooking area. The kitchen island is also a wonderful feature as it subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home. It also provides an extra surface where food can be chopped or prepared.
Granite tops are always a wonderful choice as they are easy to clean, can be chopped on and look really stylish too. Speak to a professional about investing in them for your kitchen.
The designers used the same foundation of a neutral colour palette in the bedroom, just like we have seen in the rest of the house, but have introduced pastel colours throughout to create a very appealing and charming room.
While this bedroom isn't very big, the large glass mirror that runs across the entire length of the room visually expands the area, making it seem that much bigger. A cupboard hides behind this mirror, keeping all clothes, shoes and personal items stored neatly out of sight.
The artwork on the wall as well as the linen subtly bring in those beautiful and soft pastel colors.
Bathrooms often get overlooked in a home design, but this shouldn't be the case! You spend so much time in your bathroom that it should be one of the most stylish rooms in the house, oozing serenity and tranquility.
In this design, we can see that this is exactly what was achieved thanks to the soft, neutral colours and fresh light and air that flows into the bathroom.
The very modern features and fittings further enhance the space, creating a very chic and sleek look and feel.
Just like on the outside, the greys and whites are interspersed with a touch of green!