5 Home Hallway Renos To Impress Your Guests

Preparing your home for a renovation or a make-over involves a lot of forward thinking as you consider each room in the interior, including the living room, kitchen and garden. The hallways, however, often escapes our inspiration and creativity.

With all of the entertaining and socializing that we do in Canada, however, we want every inch of our homes to be fabulous. A hallway is often one of the first spaces that guests see when they visit your home, setting the impression for the rest of the design. It also connects the spaces of our home, so it should not be overlooked.

This is why today, we bring you five examples from around the world that show you how old, tasteless and uninspiring hallways have been converted into stylish and cozy little nooks!