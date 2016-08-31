Explore this cozy cottage-style home perfect for the suburbs

This ideal suburban home is perfect for the traditional family! We will explore every detail, from the windows to the gorgeous facade, as well as get a peek inside the home!

The best part of this project, however, is that we will get a chance to look at the layout of both floors. Designed in an Art Nouveau style, with a warm colour palette reminiscent of a country cottage, this is a wonderful home to explore.

The professionals behind the project, HQ-Design, will delight us with this wonderful piece of architecture, which has been specifically designed for moderate and cold climates. This is the perfect home for us Canadians to explore!