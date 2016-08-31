Explore this cozy cottage-style home perfect for the suburbs

This ideal suburban home is perfect for the traditional family! We will explore every detail, from the windows to the gorgeous facade, as well as get a peek inside the home!
The best part of this project, however, is that we will get a chance to look at the layout of both floors. Designed in an Art Nouveau style, with a warm colour palette reminiscent of a country cottage, this is a wonderful home to explore.
The professionals behind the project, HQ-Design, will delight us with this wonderful piece of architecture, which has been specifically designed for moderate and cold climates. This is the perfect home for us Canadians to explore!
The beautiful design of the facade features three types of plaster: two embossed and one simple, all in coffee shades. The natural wood finishes and chocolate-coloured tiled roof adds beautiful and warm tones to this look and feel. These colours contrasts with the blue paving tiles that connect the house to the street. Don't you feel like this home is one with nature?
If we go through the front door, we come across a kitchen, while above it is a bathroom that gets its light through the large, chalet-style windows.
There are a total of four bedrooms on the second floor, with two on each side of the bathroom. There is also an attic!
The house features a very practical format, with each floor divided into two parts in the middle.
On the one side is the kitchen and the bathroom, while on the other side is a staircase hall with two floors. On the bottom of the right side is a living room and dining room, which leads onto a hallway. On the second floor are two bedrooms above the kitchen.
In this image, we can also see how the beautiful garden and gorgeous pot plants enhance the facade, creating a very impressive exterior design.
If you like this facade, you'll love this wooden house with family values.
On the floor plan, you are able to more specifically identify the location of each room as well as examine its size. You can even figure out how to arrange the furniture.
The kitchen and living space has been very carefully designed, taking up 52 square meters. In the hallway, there is a separate dressing room, a bathroom, a laundry room and a boiler room, which are each about five square meters.
On the second floor, we find four bedrooms that take up between 16.4 and 22.5 square meters. The bathroom area takes up about 8.5 square meters. The bathroom is placed in a very convenient location with two sinks and an amazing window, which offers views of the surrounds.
The bedrooms are designed so that they are easy to organize, with plenty of storage space running along the different walls.
As we saw earlier in the planning, the kitchen is located in a small alcove in the house. To illustrate the possibilities of what it could look like in the context of the interior, we've used a kitchen from another project by the same architects. This is a very modern and chic design!
Remember that function and beauty are two very important components of a good kitchen design, which require elegant planning solutions and an interior design that makes for a very convenient home.
We can also see how detail plays such a big role here, including the built-in ceiling lights, the artwork and the storage space.