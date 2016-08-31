Before And After: Revitalizing A Tired Townhouse

Bischheim, spread on the banks of the Marne–Rhine Canal, is a small town is located in the Alsace region of France. Like many towns and cities in the region, Bischheim has a long and sometimes tumultuous history which in turn affected its art and architecture.
Today we’ll take a peek at the complete renovation of a townhouse in Bischheim that dates back to the 1930s. This detached house has been a witness to the town’s history for eight decades, but it was time to shake off the dust of the accumulated years.
With an area of 320 m2 (3444 square feet) on four different levels, they needed to have more open and bright spaces to have a comfortable home. Strasbourg-based interior architects Agence Adi-Home oversaw the renovation. Let’s take a look at what they accomplished with this historic house.
One of the main objectives of the renovation was to create a large and bright living room. This was their starting point. As you can see, the space was in need of some love!
They opened up some bearing walls with some structural reinforcement to rearrange the space inside. This opening allowed for updated plumbing, insulation, and electrical work. Also, by taking out a wall or two they invited natural light inside to brighten the home.
Now, this is a cozy room. The white walls and mounted LED lighting in the ceiling brightened up the space. The original windows are here and their traditional style brings character to the house.
Such a huge difference, the living room is now livable! They revived the space to have charm and to be more comfortable.
Let’s take a look at the bright renovated kitchen. There is a new kitchen island installed with an induction stove. This provides the kitchen with more storage and counter space.
New tiles look smart and clean on the kitchen floor and keep up with the neutral colours of the house. Fitted with cool grey cupboards and old-fashioned wood counter tops, the kitchen blends modern and old-world style.
A different view of the kitchen shows us that the space is cute and compact. The source of all the light flooding in is the glass doors at the end of the kitchen.
Having a clear sight line from one wall to the next creates a feeling of greater space, even if you don’t have much! For more design ideas to use in small spaces, check out these ideas for a small apartment and for a tiny bathroom.
There is plenty of storage space in this kitchen thanks to the extensive cabinets. A clever design creates a facade covering any small kitchen appliances.
This is a great idea to cut down on clutter in the kitchen and keeps the area looking clean and tidy! You can tuck away all sorts of kitchen supplies neatly with this method instead of having them take up valuable counter space.
The dining room holds onto some vintage charm thanks to the wrought-iron furniture. The lightweight and openness of the dining chairs and table reduces feelings of congestion in the small room.
The accent wall is painted a dark neutral grey that echos the kitchen and makes the dining room more separate from the rest of the house just by using colour!
There were two bathrooms of identical size in the townhouse that that were in need of an overhaul. The tiles in this bathroom were drab and shabby. The blue paint is a nice touch but was too dark for this small space.
After the renovation, this is a bathroom you would actually want to spend time in! Gone is the blue paint and in its place is a warm, monochrome neutral palette for the whole bathroom.
New tiles on the floor and the wall update this bathroom to the 21st century and the old tub was discarded in favour of a shower.
This bathroom was rundown and needed to be upgraded from it’s small, gloomy state. Cluttered and small, the design was not ergonomic. It was in need of new sanitary fittings and a fresh, clean look.
The bathroom is now decked out in new tiles with a matching grey colour scheme to fit with the rest of the house. They got rid of the awkward tub and installed a brand new corner tub to maximize the open space in the room. They put in a lovely vanity unit and created a comfortable bathroom that we wouldn’t mind getting ready in!
Altogether, this renovation that took an old townhouse into a comfortable home looks bright and cozy and is now a comfortable place to enjoy.
