Before And After: Revitalizing A Tired Townhouse

Bischheim, spread on the banks of the Marne–Rhine Canal, is a small town is located in the Alsace region of France. Like many towns and cities in the region, Bischheim has a long and sometimes tumultuous history which in turn affected its art and architecture.

Today we’ll take a peek at the complete renovation of a townhouse in Bischheim that dates back to the 1930s. This detached house has been a witness to the town’s history for eight decades, but it was time to shake off the dust of the accumulated years.

With an area of 320 m2 (3444 square feet) on four different levels, they needed to have more open and bright spaces to have a comfortable home. Strasbourg-based interior architects Agence Adi-Home oversaw the renovation. Let’s take a look at what they accomplished with this historic house.