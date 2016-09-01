Eastern Inspiration: Get The Look For Your Home

Being inspired by the East can help you design a contemporary home like no other. There are so many countries and regions making up the diverse continent of Asia that come together to influence what we know as Asian design.

When we think of Eastern inspiration in the home, we think of clean lines, rich hues, black and white, and of course natural elements like wood and stone. Asian design elements will transform your home into a serene space and bring more balance to your life.

You don’t have to be a Feng Shui master or world traveller to take a little inspiration from the East! You can choose a specific region to pull influence from, such as Japan’s Zen style, or choose a fusion of whichever elements speak to you. Let’s take a look at some stunning rooms brimming with Eastern inspiration!