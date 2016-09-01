Eastern Inspiration: Get The Look For Your Home

Being inspired by the East can help you design a contemporary home like no other. There are so many countries and regions making up the diverse continent of Asia that come together to influence what we know as Asian design.
When we think of Eastern inspiration in the home, we think of clean lines, rich hues, black and white, and of course natural elements like wood and stone. Asian design elements will transform your home into a serene space and bring more balance to your life.
You don’t have to be a Feng Shui master or world traveller to take a little inspiration from the East! You can choose a specific region to pull influence from, such as Japan’s Zen style, or choose a fusion of whichever elements speak to you. Let’s take a look at some stunning rooms brimming with Eastern inspiration!
The soul of any household is the living room, where people come to relax and be together with their family and friends. This living room incorporates Asian design elements by using luxe gold accents and natural materials. We see stones, a highlight of Feng Shui, being used in the wall treatment and to decorate the chinoiserie dresser.
The Eastern influenced decor extends even to the unique build in wall shelves that are a great place to display any souvenirs that you have picked up on your travels. The interior designers have paid careful attention to the textures of this room, from the multitude of colourful and silky fabrics on the throw pillows, to the rustic plush of the rug. Having an Eastern design in your home like this will bring a sense of restfulness while the striking visuals will inspire.
Here is the same living room from the opposite corner. A shift in perspective like this shows us that the living room is quite dynamic! The white and nude tones of the room purify the space so that the wood accents pop.
The asymmetry of the modular couch brings balance to the room. More hidden Asian influence includes the low furniture and the decorated wall divide. From this angle, the living room shows off its clean lines and exudes simplicity.
The windows offer a view of the garden and the mountains. While landscape paintings are a popular element of eastern design, here we have a beautiful, living landscape to gaze upon.
This open dining room space is a perfect place to host a dinner. The wall divide provides some shelving and storage and the shades of cream paired with off-white bring some simplicity to the room. The oversized wooden sculpture and the view provided by the floor-to-ceiling windows gives the bright dining room an al-fresco appeal.
Lighting is one of the most important features of interior design. If your lighting is drab no amount of effort you put into your decor will help! This dining room features captivating sculptural lighting that adds volumes to the overall look. For more bold design ideas like these eastern-inspired, check out our tips to liven up your home.
The bedroom is bold with white, charcoal black, and that excellent chartreuse green. A tree mural spreads on the wall that shares the headboard. Although the other spaces in the home so far were dominated by subdued colours, the bedroom is vividly colourful. Intense colours such as a rich curry red, bright wasabi green, and saffron yellow are a great feature in Asian design. The coordination between the bedspread, the walls, and the lamps is incredible!
Like in the living room, the furniture is low and boxy, and some of the decor echos nature as it looks like marbled stone. The crepey drapes and silken duvet offer contrasting textures to give the minimalist bedroom a sense of fullness. We love the unconventional standing lamp by the bedside that evokes yin and yang.
It can be hard to keep a children’s room on the same page as the rest of your house, especially if you have a willful little one with some design ideas of their own! There are some elements in this room, like the lantern overhead light fixture and the simple white bed, that recall the Asian design elements we’ve been looking at.
Like the master bedroom, this room has paired a bold accent colour with crisp white walls. The tree jewelry stand is just like the adult’s bedroom! The wooden toys and the flower in the artwork on the wall similarly recall harmony with nature. The kaleidoscope of pillows on the bed are playful and bring more textures into the room.
It’s easy to overlook the guest bedroom when considering your design. Often it can become something of an extra storage room! While it doesn't have to shine quite like your master bedroom, a few thoughtful considerations go a long way in a spare bedroom.
There we see that the guest room is clean and simple like a hotel suite. The art canvas on the floor makes the space more casual. The Eastern inspiration is more subtle here than the rest of the house. Overall, the feeling is fresh and contemporary, but the decorative mirrors and the textured wall treatment undoubtedly reflect an Eastern influence. The earthy wooden floors in this room are exquisite and pair well with the shades of blue and green in the bedlinens and decor.
The en suite dazzles with its shimmering gold and copper tiles. This is a very regal looking bathroom! Filled with minimalist tones taken straight from nature, the room is warm and stylish.
We love the unexpected design of the sink coupled with the tall mirror! The ensuite is also a great place to tuck any unique decor pieces you have that just haven’t fit with the rest of the house.
homify has lots of professionals that can help you with bathroom accessories to achieve a great design.
This far-east inspired bathroom is breathtaking. A wall of mirrors seems to double the space. The skylight is a great solution for a dark bathroom and brings in natural light without sacrificing privacy.
The star feature here is the sunken tub surrounded by bamboo. It gives us the feeling of being in a Japanese bath house. The Asian design elements of wood, stone, and glass freshen up this bathroom.
Thanks for discovering Eastern decor with us! For more design inspiration, check out our ideas for stunning colour combinations.