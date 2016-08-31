The prefab home with simple rustic charm

Instead of getting your home built on-site, consider getting a pre-fab home like this one. It saves on expense and looks stylish at the same time! You can still get fine materials, including wonderful wood, with a factory-built home. Plus, many Canadian manufacturers can make these simple wooden cottages to our R-2000 environmental standard. That's the highest standard in Canada! Also, there's not a huge amount of on-site finishing to do as, these homes can come with the cabinetry and much of the plumbing and electrical wiring installed. Let's take a look at one shining example of this building option, constructed by the Turkish joiners (aka expert wood workers) Kuloglu.
This huge porch with a tall awning looks like an ideal spot to sip some lemonade and enjoy the country surroundings. The warm wash of the wood makes the whole house feel welcoming, and the contrast with the deep green roof really emphasizes that warmth. Plus, the whole construction looks very solid, sitting on a thick block of simple stones.
If you didn't think a pre-fab home could be detailed, you're about to be surprised. The trim around the windows and doors, the single vertical corner piece that juts out, and the orderly veranda roof supports, all speak of lovely craftsmanship. The black old-fashioned lamps are an extra detail that completes the country-feel of this home. This building would be the belle of cottage country.
The huge timber ceilings inside the home are simply stunning. It's clear that this home was made with the red and black wood stove in mind. That's an interesting detail you wouldn't expect a pre-fab home to include. Otherwise this warm kitchen sticks to the basics, but adds a touch of practicality with some see-through cupboards and floor-mats.
Those huge windows are an exciting feature in this home. The translucent white curtains have filter the light and add a bit of privacy, while keeping the room bright. The furniture is partly modern, as in the long couch in simple grey and navy. Also, here's some traditional elements that a cottage just wouldn't be complete without, including a gentle wooden rocking chair and, of course, a fan for the heat!
A cottage bedroom doesn't have to include a lot of frills. Those white curtains have been hung here too, where they let in the morning light beautifully. The simple white bed linens on the twin beds are a classic country choice. The stool and side table are the only other furnishings you really need. If you're looking for a way to incorporate a little more storage space than this room has, check out these fourteen clever closets.
Our last look at this lovely cottage has to include the beautiful and simple pitched roof. From this lovely exterior view we're reminded that pre-fab homes can be gorgeous, if simple. If you like traditional wooden buildings, you'll be interested in this log home that has been re-imagined from top to bottom!