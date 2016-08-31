The prefab home with simple rustic charm

Instead of getting your home built on-site, consider getting a pre-fab home like this one. It saves on expense and looks stylish at the same time! You can still get fine materials, including wonderful wood, with a factory-built home. Plus, many Canadian manufacturers can make these simple wooden cottages to our R-2000 environmental standard. That's the highest standard in Canada! Also, there's not a huge amount of on-site finishing to do as, these homes can come with the cabinetry and much of the plumbing and electrical wiring installed. Let's take a look at one shining example of this building option, constructed by the Turkish joiners (aka expert wood workers) Kuloglu.