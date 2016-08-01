Nine Ways to Get your House Ready for Market

Energy-efficiency isn't just for those with an environmental consciousness. All buyers will look at energy efficiency as money saved, even if an energy efficient house is more expensive than it's inefficient neighbour!

There are a few ways to increase the efficiency of your home, even for small budgets. You can install new insulation; install new windows that have better glazing or that are more air-tight; install new energy-efficient light bulbs; or even update your heating and cooling systems. Make sure that your real estate agent knows all about the changes you've made, they can tell the buyers and their agent all about it.