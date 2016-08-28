Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5: Innovative Gardens to Kitchens Designs for Star Signs

Leigh Leigh
Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

This week, we have some real treats in store for you today! We bring you an array of designs from top professionals from around the world, which will inspire and motivate you when it comes to your own home!

From stunning gardens to small homes, we will learn a few tips of the trade all in one go! There's no shortage of creativity or innovation in each and every one of these impressive projects.

Let's take a look!

1. The enchanting front garden

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Your front garden is the first impression that people get of your home so it should look beautiful and charming. Even if you don't have too much space to work with, you should ensure that you have an array of plants, trees and flowers.

In this design, we can see how a stone patio has been integrated into the lush forest that surrounds this home. Flower beds and lanterns have been implemented throughout the vicinity of the home, however, to create a bit more organisation and design strategy.

Have a look at these 10 ideas for a stunning front garden.

2. Solving the small home

Contemporary Living Room homify Living room
homify

Contemporary Living Room

homify
homify
homify

There is so much creativity and innovation to be explored when it comes to small home designs. In this ideabook, we take you through easy tips that show you how you can expand your small home in a matter of minutes.

In this image, for example, we can see how the designers have paired light and bright colours with black walls, which distracts from the small size of this living room. The bold and big artwork adds a very stylish touch to the space, while visually expanding the wall.

Have a look at these easy tips to grow your small home's appeal.

3. What's your sign?

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

In the next ideabook, we explore some modern and magnificent kitchens from top professionals from around the world and figure out what kitchen is the best for your specific star sign. 

You'll find this project one of the most interesting – the question is, what's your sign?

Have a look at: the best kitchen for each zodiac sign.

4. A family affair

Casa em Braga, CASA MARQUES INTERIORES CASA MARQUES INTERIORES Modern houses
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES

CASA MARQUES INTERIORES
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES

A family home doesn't need to be boring or uninspiring, as we can see in this design by Casa Marques Interiors. In fact, a family home can be one of the most beautiful and striking pieces of architecture on the block. 

minimalist and sleek design can be very inspiring, creating a cutting-edge home. 

Have a look at this soft, seductive family home.

5. The cube home

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH – Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH – Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

We end off our top 5 looking at this incredibly cube-shaped home by Thule Blockhaus GMBH, which is incredibly sleek and stylish.

The entire wall at the front is made from glass, allowing the interior and exterior spaces to mesh with one another. This also allows the home to be filled with sunshine and fresh air.

Meet Kubu: the charming quickly built cube home.

A Barn Reborn As A Bright Beautiful Home
Which is your favorite project of the week?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks