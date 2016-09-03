How To Create A Home That Tells A Story

When architects or designers sit down to think about a home, they think about it as a whole. They're not just considering the exterior or the interior, an individual room or a particular feature. The hallmark of a considerate professional is a home that tells a consistent story as you move through the space.
In this project from Brazilian architects Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, we see how to construct a cohesive home. Materials, features, colours and techniques are repeated and combined throughout the building. The result is a thoughtful environment that demonstrates the difference that can come from working with skilled professionals.
The outside sets the tone for this home. The most striking feature is obviously the angular facade, created by triangle balconies that protrude over the entryway. The angles hint at the intriguing interior that awaits.
Further visual interest comes in the plasterwork. While the finish is smooth and the colour is neutral, the architects employed a variety of design features to break up the flat surfaces. Long narrow cutouts above the carport and ledges or overhangs on the balconies prevent the home from appearing monolithic.
Stepping inside, we begin in the heart of the home--the kitchen. In this fresh, clean space, the smooth plasterwork continues in the white walls. Notice the tray ceiling that echoes the ledges the architects used outside the home.
Like outside, the colour palette is restrained and neutral. White walls, natural wood cabinets and buff stone floors are accented with cool metalics and one strong pop of colour in the red light fixture.
Beyond the neutral colour scheme, the kitchen also showcases some of the other key materials that the designers employed throughout the house. Reflective metals used in the appliances and furniture are a glam touch. Clear glass, seen in the back splash and tabletop, will reappear throughout the rest of the house, creating that cohesive design.
In the main living area, the architects have created the open feel desired by homeowners today, but have divided the spaces through strategic arrangement of the space. The living and dining areas are set within one large L-shaped room. Allocating each arm of the L to a specific function provides slight separation between the two spaces.
An actual physical--though not visual--separation comes from the large glass wall between the kitchen and the living area. The choice to use clear glass, rather than introducing frosting or other treatment, makes the rooms feel like they're one space. Cohesive design elements, including more metal, neutral furnishings and dramatic angles in the plaster ceiling, furthers the unity between the spaces.
This secondary entertaining area shows how to evolve the palette and materials to create a different feel, yet still remain consistent with the overall vision for the house. Natural wood and darker finishes have been seen elsewhere in the house. Here the designers played them up through the cabinets, ceiling, counters and bar stools to provide a slight contrast with the brightness of other rooms.
This stunning staircase is the defining feature of this home. It not only physically connects spaces within the home, it also ties them together visually. The floating stairs echo the cantilevered balconies from the outside, while their natural stone treads and risers continue the tones used elsewhere both inside and out.
Clear glass panels topped with a metal handrail form a functional and beautiful railing. Long narrow windows, set horizontally like a ladder, reference the plaster
beams used over the carport and break up the large wall as the stairs ascend.
For more, stunning staircases browse this ideabook.
Attention to every detail continues in the master bedroom. Look at the ceiling where a large raised panel constructed out of plaster adds visual interest and defines the centre of the room. Narrow skylights over the bed echo key shapes seen elsewhere in the home.
Again, a restrained colour palette with an emphasis on natural wood, creates a calm retreat.
This clean and bright master bathroom offers numerous luxurious touches. The huge jetted tub in the corner shares a glass enclosure with a large shower. Dual sinks set in a corner vanity offer lots of counterspace as well as storage. Once again, chrome, mirrors and glass ensure the space sparkles.
Another bathroom shows how similar elements can be adapted for different spaces. The architects elected to use the large rectangle vessel sink seen in the master bathroom in this space as well. A tall sheet mirror, shiny chrome and bright vanity lights are also consistent.
However, more grey veining in the counter and the decision to use green glass around the shower enclosure show how you can work within the design the architects established to personalize a room.
Inside or out, public spaces or private, adult or child, the design established in this home works for all parts of the home. In this child's bedroom, the tray ceiling and neutral palette are elements that we've seen elsewhere. However, personal artwork, traditional furniture and a carefully curated collection of accessories show that this is a room designed with its young occupant in mind.
In creating a consistent design story for your home, the most important thing to keep in mind is that it is your home. Repeating key elements and materials establish consistency and provide a strong backdrop to inject your own personality and create a space that is you.
What's your favourite design feature of this home? How do you create a consistent design in your space?