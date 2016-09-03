How To Create A Home That Tells A Story

When architects or designers sit down to think about a home, they think about it as a whole. They're not just considering the exterior or the interior, an individual room or a particular feature. The hallmark of a considerate professional is a home that tells a consistent story as you move through the space.

In this project from Brazilian architects Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, we see how to construct a cohesive home. Materials, features, colours and techniques are repeated and combined throughout the building. The result is a thoughtful environment that demonstrates the difference that can come from working with skilled professionals.