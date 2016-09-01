This Family Home Is Simple Yet Sophisticated

The shiny white shower panel with its vibrant floral pattern instantly caught our attention when we entered the bathroom. It cheers up the fashionable white and black bathroom with a unique nature-friendly touch, while stylish lights on the false ceiling brighten up the longish space. A long line of mirrors on the right make the compact bathroom appear more spacious, and the sleek white sink cabinet comes with a wooden top for a subtle rustic appeal.

Clever planning of space, an open layout, minimalistic but trendy designs, sleek furnishing and a white-dominated colour palette have made this small family home a refreshing sanctuary that protects and nurtures with cozy charm. Take another tour for more ideas - This Home Will Sooth Your Senses.