This Family Home Is Simple Yet Sophisticated

Today, we will take you on the tour of a small but delightful family home in Bialystok, Poland, which makes intelligent use of 1184 square feet (110 square metres) of area to create magic. Designed to resemble an inverted L, Neptun 4 is a residence which is clearly divided into two utility zones. One zone comprises of the kitchen, living room and dining area, while the other consists of three bedrooms, bathrooms and a dressing room. The simple but elegant property is surrounded by landscaped gardens and comes with minimalistic interiors loaded with white, wood and beige hues. Pops of black make their appearance here and there, while artful lighting adds liveliness to the various spaces. Nature-inspired artworks and a vertical garden are also waiting to greet you in this cheerful abode by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.
The neat inverted L shaped facade charms with its simple lines, traditional slanted roofs and union of pristine white and elegant grey hues. The exterior walls are punctuated by grey stone accents which break the monotony of white, while the smart grey shingles of the roofs glow beautifully under the blue sky. Pretty trimmed bushes and manicured lawns surround the home with nature’s beauty and soften its modern minimalistic look.
The gleaming white kitchen with its warm wooden touches opens up to the rest of the home and has been integrated with the dining space nicely. The open plan layout allows the chef to interact with guests while he or she is busy preparing delicacies in the kitchen. And it also makes the interiors look more spacious, airy and breathable. The sleek wood and white bar counter is accompanied by trendy stools in white and chrome, so that you can enjoy a refreshing drink here while relishing the yummy aromas from the kitchen.
Gleaming white surfaces dominate the kitchen in form of sleek cabinets and pristine walls, with recessed lights casting a soothing but powerful glow from the false ceiling. The smooth black countertop offers ample space for cooking, prepping and plating food, while the casual breakfast nook in white also lets you sit and relax in between cooking storms. The stark whiteness of the large kitchen gets a hint of warmth and contrast from the slightly textured wooden wall with the clock. Hence, cozy minimalism is the look that has been achieved here.
The prettily illuminated vertical garden you see here is naturally the focal point of the family space. It has been cleverly accommodated by a pillar, and adds colour and pizzazz to the home easily. From this vantage point, you can also catch a glimpse of the stylish wood and white entertainment unit in the living area, which houses a modish fireplace on the right. The unit flaunts a layered look, and has been artfully livened up with concealed lights.
Chic focused lights in the living space and a gorgeous pendant light in the dining area jazz up the white environs and sheer drapes dramatically. A sophisticated beige sectional along with a quirky and curvy white coffee table help in entertaining guests in the living space, as a monochromatic artwork lends aesthetic appeal. And in the dining area, a slim glass-topped table accompanied by smart black chairs make a bold statement; while a vase of fresh flowers helps you appreciate nature’s bounty.
The shiny white shower panel with its vibrant floral pattern instantly caught our attention when we entered the bathroom. It cheers up the fashionable white and black bathroom with a unique nature-friendly touch, while stylish lights on the false ceiling brighten up the longish space. A long line of mirrors on the right make the compact bathroom appear more spacious, and the sleek white sink cabinet comes with a wooden top for a subtle rustic appeal.
Clever planning of space, an open layout, minimalistic but trendy designs, sleek furnishing and a white-dominated colour palette have made this small family home a refreshing sanctuary that protects and nurtures with cozy charm.