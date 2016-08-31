7 Terrific Tiny Bedrooms To Totally Copy

In the heart of the Canadian cities, homes can be smaller and more compact, which means that we often have less bedroom space to work with.
This is why homify curated seven amazing small bedrooms designed by top professionals – to inspire you. In fact, you can copy these exact designs and end up with an incredible bedroom!
Andy Warhol once said,
I'm the type who'd be happy not going anywhere as long as I was sure I knew exactly what was happening at the places I wasn't going to. I'm the type who'd like to sit home and watch every party that I'm invited to on a monitor in my bedroom.
Your bedroom should be that comforting, even if it is small!
If your bedroom is small, make it seem that much more spacious and bright by employing a neutral colour palette and a minimalist design.
As we can seen in this image, white can work perfectly for a small bedroom, creating a serene space that seems airy and expansive. Go for white linen, white walls and white curtains for a very impressive effect.
If you don't have that much space in your bedroom, don't try and cram everything into it. Opt for a single bed rather than a king size bed and choose lightweight furniture, shelves and smart storage solutions rather than chunky pieces that are going to clutter and crowd the space.
Also have a look at this smart decor for the small bedroom.
In this project, by Dream Architects & Designers, we can see how making the most of vertical space can really open your home up.
The designers installed shelves just under the ceiling, providing the perfect space for storing books, decor items and plants. They don't take up an inch of floor space however and they look trendy too!
In this design, we can see how vertical space has really been maximized, where the designers suspended the bed frame from the ceiling!
A bookshelf that extends across the entire length of the wall adds storage space to the room as well as introducing some colours and textures, which contrast with the white.
This is innovation at its best!
Adding some beautiful artwork or charming family photographs to your bedroom wall will distract the eye, with these pieces becoming the focal point of the space. You won't even notice how small the bedroom is.
As you can see, the designers in this project have also made the absolute most of space saving furniture, creating a bedroom design that is very savvy! What a great way to make the most of space under the bed!
One of the best design strategies that you can employ for a small bedroom is to flood it with natural light. Not only will this warm it up, but it will make it seem that much bigger and more spacious thanks to the sunshine that filters through.
Opt for skylights or large glass windows or doors.
Fold-out beds have a bad reputation for being old-fashioned and heavy, but as we can see in this design, they can be very savvy and trendy!
They are also massive space-savers! Convert your bed into a little window bench in the day and a comfortable double bed at night!
