The Affordable Green Home Built For You

The structure makes use of renewable technologies and passive house design principles, so that running costs are low. It comes with 5.5kw solar PV array, biomass stove, and a solar switch for heating a 500-litre water store. Additional heat during winters is provided by a pellet stove, and the airtight building is efficiently insulated too. The home also features triple glazed doors and windows which face south, and mechanical ventilation that keeps the air warm and fresh inside. Moreover, the avant-garde technologies used by the home can be controlled easily through ipads and smartphones.

As far as looks are concerned, we are impressed by the sophisticated combination of warm wooden slats with white concrete and oodles of glass for a streamlined finish. The compact strips and squares of garden adorning the front of the house are accompanied by random potted greens which liven up the plain grey patio charmingly.