A Timeless Thatched Home To Treasure

Nowadays, it is not very uncommon to come across modern homes which show a leaning towards country style designs and structures. And that is probably because; more and more urban dwellers want to reconnect with nature and to enjoy the elegant simplicity of a laidback life. So when we chanced upon this charming thatched villa in Oisterwijk, Netherlands, we decided to explore its beautiful nooks and crannies from close quarters. Surrounded by lush manicured lawns, dense foliage and with verdant woods in the background, the simple but exquisite property is enticing with its dark thatched roofs. Inside, you will go wow at the minimalistic décor scheme dominated by white and wooden hues, sleek furnishing, modern accents and an unmatched sense of serenity. So come and join us on an unforgettable tour of this mansion by the architects at Lab32 Architecten.
The pristine white villa with its contemporary lines, smart glass doors and windows, and quaint thatched roof, is a sight for sore eyes. A neat gravel driveway leads you to the elegant thatch roofed garage and takes you around the building as well. The house overlooks a well-maintained lawn and is flanked by beautifully pruned hedges. Towering trees with green and red leaves comprise the enthralling backdrop for this property.
With an expansive and refreshingly green backyard like this, who would want to travel somewhere else for outdoor pleasures? Manicured lawns take you to the shaded open air seating arrangement on the left, while large glass doors allow you to catch a glimpse of the stylish interiors on the right. The fuss-free angles, lines and dips of the structure make for a pretty picture from this vantage point, with tall trees looming in the background.
Large sliding glass doors in black metal frames allow easy integration of the outside and the inside, and offer the diners a breathtaking view of nature. With cozy wooden planks for the flooring and a long wooden dining table, this elegant and minimalistic space promises a fabulous mealtime experience. Modish white chairs, shiny chrome pendant lights and a gorgeous vase of fresh blooms spice up the white environs subtly.
The smooth white countertop with a fashionable sink and embedded cook top complements the gleaming cabinets, which house the modern chrome appliances. The plentiful use of white paired with minimalistic fixtures make this kitchen look bright, spacious and inviting.
The sleek but extremely comfy grey sectional with loads of grey, black and silvery cushions makes the living area a neutral-hued wonder. A dark and plush rug, a quirky coffee table and a powerful tripod lamp add sophisticated pizzazz here. But it is the half wall holding the entertainment unit which left us floored, owing to the slim and customized fireplace near its base. We also love how the wall delicately segregates the living area from the dining and kitchen, and protects the privacy of the respective zones.
The unique staircase with its earthy and floating wooden planks, make for quite a designer vision on the other side of the living space. It complements the rustic wooden flooring and contrasts the otherwise white environs glamorously. Recessed lights along the wall brighten up the steps, while a single potted plant and flower-inspired chandelier lend panache to the setting.
The intensely peaceful and white bedroom on the upper storey is simple, minimalistic and incredibly comfy. The dark wooden bed with its plush white bedding takes the centre stage in the room, while sheer white drapes offer a dreamy appeal besides allowing light to fill the space. A sleek column holds the TV stylishly, while transparent glass doors lead to the bathroom and enhance the open vibe of the bedroom.
A chic and curvy tub, minimalistic steel fixtures, modish sinks and a long, backlit mirror infuse the all-white bathroom with contemporary magnificence. The sleek and glossy cabinet under the sinks offers adequate storage space; while the large windows beside the tub let you admire nature’s beauty while you indulge in a leisurely bath. Just pull the sheer drapes across the windows for privacy and to enjoy a magical ambiance.
With generous splashes of white and stylish wooden touches, this thatched villa with its green surroundings is sheer paradise. Trendy designs and graceful minimalism add to its special charm too. For more inspiration, check out another tour - A Duplex House That Delights.