The Old Home Renovated To Turn Heads

Today, we are going to visit Königstein im Taunus in Germany, where design professionals Raumatmosphaere Pantanella transformed an old, run down home into a modern masterpiece.

As we explore this home, we will see how it evolves from an old-fashioned home that you wouldn't look twice at, into a contemporary oasis where we feel relaxed and reinvigorated just looking at the design!

This home can also teach us how we too can create beautiful and peaceful spots throughout our own homes, where we can recharge our batteries and feel at peace among our favorite things and people.

Let's take a look!