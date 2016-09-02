The Breathtaking Makeover of an Ordinary Terrace

The Spanish port city of Alicante looks over the Mediterranean Sea, and is peppered with colourful houses, old world streets, and a thriving nightlife. And today, we are here to witness the stunning transformation of the Mediterranean terrace of a modern apartment. Previously, the terrace was just a blank and bleak canvas with mediocrity written all over it. But thanks to the creative efforts of the interior architects at My Home Design, the revamped terrace is now a lively green space with oodles of wooden and earthy cosiness. Modish outdoor furnishing and charming colours and textures make the terrace a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment with a breathtaking view.
Drab beige tiles lining the floor of the terrace hardly offered any visual or sensual interest, but there was a vast space available for the architects to work with. Though the barrenness of the space looked apparently uninspiring, the gorgeous view and pleasing weather armed the terrace with a lot of potential.
Cheerful colours, shapes and designs now take the terrace to a whole new level of outdoor bliss, with generous amounts of greenery dotting the entire space. Dark wooden planks line the floor for visual warmth, while elegant and cozy furnishing invites you to sink in and unwind under the Spanish sun.
The dark aesthetic charm of the wooden floor now beautifully contrasts the creamy brick finish walls of the terrace for an earthy and homely vibe. And the geometrically inspired white fabric shades join in the design scheme to offer an enticing play of light and shade. They offer respite on a hot summer day and also lend a dreamy touch to the setting besides privacy.
Note how the plush grey couches and ottomans have been arranged cohesively around a wooden table with crossed legs. And that too, under the shade of the parasols. This arrangement makes for cosy dining experiences as well as leisurely chats. The sleek and chic loungers though face the beautiful Mediterranean Sea and the cityscape, besides allowing you to indulge in sunbathing.
We simply love the way the potted greens have arranged all over the terrace. They also cocoon the shaded seating area with organic love, without hindering free movement or spoiling the view of the landscape. A slim tray holding miniature potted plants on the wooden table especially steals the show with its quaint and cute look.
Hope you enjoyed this inspiring terrace makeover as much as we did!