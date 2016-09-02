Stacked and Stylish: Check Out This Amazing House

They call it the Yeonnam-dong Black house, and we have never seen anything like it! After an extensive overhaul, each of the 4 sections of the home now act as an individual guest houses, while the bottom floor is the original house. There were many challenges for this project since the house is sandwiched between its neighbours, leaving not much room for construction. South Korean architects Design Guild built up instead of out by adding lightweight structures to the top of the existing home. For the expansion, they tried to keep as much of the existing house as possible by using structural reinforcement.

The most striking design feature of the house is its multiple gabled roofs; a style that we see on the streets of Amsterdam. The patio and outdoor space in the back give it a hidden gem quality like a Venetian alleyway. Inside the guests houses are designed with minimalism in mind and are incredibly trendy and urban. Let’s take a closer look!