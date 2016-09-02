Stacked and Stylish: Check Out This Amazing House

They call it the Yeonnam-dong Black house, and we have never seen anything like it! After an extensive overhaul, each of the 4 sections of the home now act as an individual guest houses, while the bottom floor is the original house. There were many challenges for this project since the house is sandwiched between its neighbours, leaving not much room for construction. South Korean architects Design Guild built up instead of out by adding lightweight structures to the top of the existing home. For the expansion, they tried to keep as much of the existing house as possible by using structural reinforcement.
The most striking design feature of the house is its multiple gabled roofs; a style that we see on the streets of Amsterdam. The patio and outdoor space in the back give it a hidden gem quality like a Venetian alleyway. Inside the guests houses are designed with minimalism in mind and are incredibly trendy and urban. Let’s take a closer look!
This home is broken up into several guest house units and each has their own outdoor space. The façade of the home will make you do a double-take because it looks like a little row of trendy European townhouses!
The original house lies just beneath the second story where we see the fire-truck red railings. Each of the four gabled roof peaks are different apartments with their own private bedrooms.
Inside one of the apartments up on the second story we can see how the space is laid out. There is a lot of room to accommodate guests with three beds, a sitting area, and a kitchenette. The clerestory windows don’t provide much in the way of a view, but they help provide natural light for the apartment.
The space feels fresh and modern thanks to the polished concrete floors and white walls. The beach blonde wooden colour is carried throughout the room with the stairs, window frames, beds, and wicker chairs all matching perfectly.
A look inside another guest house shows us a fun take on urban apartment life. The staircase is a work of art itself and the red table matches the outdoor railings of the patios and terraces. The benches are a convenient place to sit and you can tuck belongings underneath. Through the door is the balcony with a street view.
This is a simple, calming room that you can wind down in for a night of rest. The bottom of the bed pulls out to sleep two comfortably and more can fit upstairs in the attic.
Making the most of the attic in the guest houses, this big open space is accessible by some narrow stairs. You could comfortably fit a couple of people up here to sleep at night. The structural lines and cathedral like quality of this pointed attic are breathtaking and it makes for a fun guest house experience to sleep up here.
Such an inspiring space!
A tiny space above one of the guesthouses creates just enough space for a couple to sleep at night! The white walls and beautiful skylight ensure that the room feels as big as possible.
We love the darling little door to get inside! This looks like an amazing place to wake up and read a book for a lazy morning.
This tiny sliver of a bathroom manages to fit in all you need. The architects wanted to make the most of attic and balcony space in each guesthouse while minimizing space taken up by the bathroom, kitchenette, and stairs.
Though it’s nothing fancy, the gleaming white tiles and minimal clutter make the bathroom look clean and pleasant.
There is a space in the old part of the house that is meant for guests to eat and gather together. It's an intimate way to share a meal and conversation with your kind hosts and other guests.
The dining area has high ceilings and is decorated with vintage computers. There are travel books scattered around and a little work desk tucked in the corner. The space feels like a trendy loft! Up the stairs is a small bar for those late night drinks and snacks. We love the exposed brick and concrete of some of the original structure because it adds character and a little history to the house.
With indoor space at a premium, they decided to make the most out of any and all available outdoor space. Each guesthouse has its own raised terrace and tucked underneath there are even more tables for dining and chatting.
This set up reminds us of a secret Brooklyn hangout with its industrial chic vibe. Framing these beautiful stacked terraces are pleasant bamboo stalks that provide a fresh shot of greenery and nature in this urban setting.
When you consider this home in its surroundings you’re reminded once more of how fun and unique the building is! The gabled roofs break up the surrounding flat skyline beautifully. So much effort went into the expansion of this property and the result is a wonderful home that we would love to visit.
Thanks for joining us on our look at this incredible guesthouse.