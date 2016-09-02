This Family Home Is Comfortably Chic

Modern and contemporary homes often consist of neutral colours and earthy tones, but this doesn't mean a compromise on personality and charm. In fact, in this home in Frankenberg, we are going to see how design professionals Fingerhaus GMBH, have created a family home characterized by black and white with a touch of colour and personal twists.

Delightfully homely and effortlessly chic, this is a home that any family would aspire to own and live in. It is the perfect blend of sophistication and comfort.

We are going to tour each room of this house today and see just how these designers have managed to achieve this perfect balance.