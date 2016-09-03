Classic And Contemporary Find A Perfect Balance In This Home

Today we’ll tour the Tiana House in Barcelona designed to react to the changing way we inhabit our homes. A view from the street shows a well-kept classic house with a country chic look. Thanks to the design team at 08023 Architects, the interior of the house was modernized for 21st century living.

The contemporary space inside connects to some of the traditional motifs inside the home. Let’s take a look inside the Tiana house and see how they live in a home that balances modern and traditional.