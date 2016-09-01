The Perfect Family Home For Music Lovers

We get the sense that this family loves to entertain! This second dining area is even more elegant than the last. The wooden table is full of texture and luster. The simple black seats provide some stability, and some balance for the fantastical crystal lights that hang over the table. With this kind of shine the simple green centre pieces are all that's needed to complete this sophisticated look.

Between the spiral light in the living room and these heavenly chandeliers the designers have done an amazing job picking out unique lighting for this home. Check out all of the style possibilities for your own home right here.