The Perfect Family Home For Music Lovers

A family with a passion for music in all its forms asked architects Nomadas to construct them a house that's in harmony with their sounds. The architects didn't disappoint with this layered home. The rooms move from most to least musical, with great acoustics near the piano and a quiet retreat near the back and the bedrooms. All of this was delivered in amazing modern style that feels as grand as an opera house. Join us on this musical journey.
The entry way and adjoining piano room are meant to greet you with sound as you walk in the door. The ceiling is made of corrugated surfaces the gaps making for great acoustics that carry the sound throughout the public areas. The black and white rug is a direct reference to the piano, the main instrument the family enjoys. The finishing touches added by the wall art and the indoor planter make this grand space feel personalized and energetic.
The perforated wooden walls in the back of the living room tell us that this room is meant to have medium musical activity. The couch is designed in the black and white staple of the home, but that bright blue carpet gives the room a bright accent colour that stands out. The interesting triangular patterns gives a sense of movement to the room, as does the silver lighting fixture on the ceiling that seems to spiral with light. Its shape is a nod to the musicality of the homes design and resembles a bass clef.
This dining room is absolutely vivid with its red chairs, light, and planter. While it feels singular and a touch separated from the rest of the home, this room is also meant to feel communal and have medium musical intensity. We can imagine someone striking up a tune during dinner to make for some elegant entertainment. The kitchen, which we can see in the background, is quite separate from the rest of the home. That's an understandable choice, you want to save the room in the kitchen for food preparation, not impromptu song. Still, the kitchen is spacious and bright, including huge metallic fridge.
We get the sense that this family loves to entertain! This second dining area is even more elegant than the last. The wooden table is full of texture and luster. The simple black seats provide some stability, and some balance for the fantastical crystal lights that hang over the table. With this kind of shine the simple green centre pieces are all that's needed to complete this sophisticated look.
The solid walls and ceiling here are meant to signify that this room has only quiet musical activity. It is meant to function as a soft retreat from sound, that soothes one's senses instead of exciting them. Thus, the gentle green wall and the simple white bedspread are perfect choices. Oh, but what's that in the back?
If you're a family with multiple instruments you need some huge storage space to put them all in! This closet is massive, so massive that it has its own double sink! Don't be fooled, the only mirror is in the back left corner. The identical sinks and glass cups are just symmetrical for beauty, and it is a very convenient set-up for sharing between him and her.
