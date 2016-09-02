Which Decor Style Fits Your Personality?

Everyone wants a house that fits their unique personality and that also feels unified from entryway to back patio. Choosing a specific style as a guide can help you achieve that unity and focus. For example, if you like the straight lines, the white palette, and the simple furniture that all fit into minimalism, then searching for minimalist homes on homify can help you find inspiration when you get stuck. Or it can help you find new design elements that work with your style, but that you hadn't considered before. You can even search by specific room, so if you have no idea what a minimalist bathroom could look like you'll find hundreds of examples (they're right here, and you can select other styles and rooms on the left!).
Of course, don't just pick the first style that appeals to you. To create a unified look you'll want to pick a guiding style that every room in your house can learn from-- even if it's not the only style in the room. So we've gathered some of the most popular styles as a guide book for you. We'll explain what personality traits a style will emphasize, and what specific elements of the design you might want to add throughout your home. So let's get started on this journey of style exploration!
If you're a peaceful and quiet person who spends a lot of time in your home, a natural style will probably appeal to you. This style takes its cues from nature and normally incorporates a lot of natural textures like stone and wood and/or various shades of greens and browns. Otherwise, this style is subtle and soft, with quiet patterns. Check out the walls in this living room. Yes, they're in two patterns, but the shades of green are close to one another and neither pattern is overpowering. Of course, you can include a ton of floral prints and potted plants if you choose this style.
The elements of Asian styles that Canadians are drawn to usually make for bold and communal rooms that are excellent for entertaining guests. Bright oranges and reds are a hallmark of Asian inspiration, as many of the cultures from that great continent consider these colours symbols of life and fertility. The folding screen door you can see in the back of this room is another distinctly Asian-inspired feature, and it's great for creating distinct walls and privacy between spaces. Bold patterns, especially in floral prints, are a must in this style. Plus, if you have a soft spot for Japanese culture you'll probably make great use of cherry blossoms, like in this room's centre-piece.
If you prefer your home to be stark, clean, and organized then minimalism is probably calling your name. The core of this style is its combination of white and wood, along with an absolute lack of unnecessary elements. Everything is kept simple, from its straight white chairs to it's hidden pot lights. Make sure to include lots of storage room in this design, so that you can keep the space from feeling cluttered without having to get rid of your treasured items. Of course, there are levels of minimalism and there's no reason to keep things more bare than you want to. Consider these eight minimalist spaces that are a bit more cosy.
If modern style simply isn't for you and you prefer homes with character and a sense of centuries gone by, consider the colonial style. There's a certain elegance in this room, created by the floor-length curtains in rich materials and the large well-made cabinets (back in the colonial era people didn't have closets). If you're a fan of curvy furniture with wooden legs this style will give you an excuse to pack them in everywhere. Keep you walls looking elegant too, with ample crown molding or covered with panels. Don't forget to add sentimental paintings of the English country-side!
There's one thing that high industrial style ceilings do best and its enormous bookshelves. Whether you're an avid reader or a contemporary artist, the industrial style might be a great option for you. It's characteristic dark and metallic surfaces make for a great space to relax and contemplate in. The industrial style also frequently incorporate lofts that make great reading nooks or studio space. You can also feel free to get creative with recycled materials and odd lighting in an industrial home-- both are par for the course. We have a more detailed look at this challenging style right here.
When you need a bright and cheery space think tropical style! It combines light woods with huge green plants and pops of amazing colour. A house that uses this style as a guide will fit cheerful and warm people, and especially those who love the beach. This style includes a ton of fun details: candles, wooden lanterns, woven baskets, tropical art, seashells, nautical accessories, model boats, the list goes on and on!
While eclectic isn't as clearly defined as our other styles, what we have in mind for you wild ones is full of animal prints and faux-fur. This style is luxurious, with soft materials and dark neutrals to balance all of the various prints. Think outside of the leopard-print box and consider the peacock style of this headboard, or find other unusual patterns. Adding a little pop of bold colour will complete this look. Take, for example, the bright red coral pieces in this bedroom.
Didn't find your style? Consider this dreamy house in soft pink, or these country style kitchens.