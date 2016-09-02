Which Decor Style Fits Your Personality?

Everyone wants a house that fits their unique personality and that also feels unified from entryway to back patio. Choosing a specific style as a guide can help you achieve that unity and focus. For example, if you like the straight lines, the white palette, and the simple furniture that all fit into minimalism, then searching for minimalist homes on homify can help you find inspiration when you get stuck. Or it can help you find new design elements that work with your style, but that you hadn't considered before. You can even search by specific room, so if you have no idea what a minimalist bathroom could look like you'll find hundreds of examples (they're right here, and you can select other styles and rooms on the left!).

Of course, don't just pick the first style that appeals to you. To create a unified look you'll want to pick a guiding style that every room in your house can learn from-- even if it's not the only style in the room. So we've gathered some of the most popular styles as a guide book for you. We'll explain what personality traits a style will emphasize, and what specific elements of the design you might want to add throughout your home. So let's get started on this journey of style exploration!