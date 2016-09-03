This Dated Home Finally Swings Out Of The Sixties

Are you excited to see how a dated 1960s bungalow becomes smart, contemporary and pretty? We are sure you are! This shabby and neglected bungalow in Delft, Netherlands, was lying in a gloomy state and surrounded by wild greenery which almost shrouded the structure in a completely unbecoming manner. But now, thanks to the efforts of the talented architects at Architect2Go, the bungalow is a modern and neat affair filled with sleek designs, minimalistic accents and elegant hues. Glass, stone, wood and gleaming surfaces join hands to create a subtly lavish and sprawling vision. The garden too, is well-manicured, lush and orderly in appearance. So come and explore this makeover story more closely.
Wooden slats and a solid wooden entrance door combined with ageing white concrete made for a gloomy and dated look for the entrance. The approach paved with drab bricks, shabby planters and overgrown shrubbery didn’t make matters better, and lent to a dirty and dishevelled atmosphere.
Slim and slightly pinkish brick tiles have now replaced the dark and gloomy wood to render a refreshing and fashionably earthy feel to the residence. A nicely trimmed lush green wall on the right and potted greens on the left now enhance the smart and neat look of the approach. Also, stone slabs and pebbles line the way to the pretty white, peach and glass entrance.
The garden could hardly be considered a garden before, with its wild trees, overflowing bushes, and nature making its way in every possible direction without aesthetic hindrance. The bungalow was hardly visible through the dense foliage and brambles.
With careful landscaping and organised planning, the large garden with its manicured grass and nicely pruned bushes is a beautiful sight to behold. Everything looks orderly, neat, and enhances the simple architecture of the bungalow. Flanked by earthy brick walls, the garden leads to the interiors of the house through massive glass doors, which ensure ample natural illumination and ventilation.
To usher in modernism, the old bungalow was refurbished with sleek and minimalistic furniture in elegant wooden and white hues. And the warm wooden floor adds a cozy contrast to the pristine white walls and clear glass doors. A unique and trendy wall clock and some decorative arrangements with flowers and branches take care of the visual interest in this dining space.
Large glass doors allow you to enjoy a refreshing garden view from the minimalistic living area of this bungalow. Sleek, simple and elegant furniture dotted with chrome touches offer ample comfort here, while the doors when left open, allow fresh air to permeate every nook and cranny of the home.
The predominantly white and bright kitchen is filled with smooth and gleaming surfaces and modern fixtures. Under the glow of powerful recessed lights, sleek wooden cabinets and shelves warmly contrast the stark whiteness. A single colourful artwork and avant-garde appliances make this space smart and inviting too.
The small bathroom has been wonderfully updated by introducing a sleek and trendy glass shower enclosure. It makes the space look bright, open and cheery, thanks to the natural light flooding through the white blinds. Minimalistic chrome fixtures add to the style quotient of this bathroom, while a long niche serves to arrange toiletries neatly.
Hope you enjoyed the transformation of this bungalow as much as we did.